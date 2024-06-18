Man Who Tracked Victim With GPS Before Attempted Armed Robbery Pleads Guilty: Bergen Prosecutor

Zef Hajdari, of Edgewater, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery of a Teaneck resident in 2022, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. his co-conspirator, Jeremy Chico, was being held on Rikers Island.

On June 16, 2022, Teaneck police were called to a home where they learned the victim was approached by a suspect, later identified as Hajdari, who pointed a gun at him and tried to rob him when he pulled up to his house, Musella's office said.

The victim was able to flee, at which point Hajdari and another suspect hiding nearby fled in a getaway car, operated by a third suspect.

During the course of the investigation, detectives determined that the victim was tracked using a GPS planted on the victim’s vehicle, Musella said. Detectives subsequently identified the getaway car used during the robbery attempt, as well as two of the three suspects involved as Chico and Hajdari.

Chico and Hajdari were both charged with one count of first degree armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Hajdari was arrested on Feb. 2, 2023 at JFK Airport in Queens, NY.

