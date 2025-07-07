Philly Murder Suspect Headed To New Bridge Medical Center Intercepted By Paramus Cops: Police

Ariza Giansteban, 29, was arrested around 9:25 p.m. Saturday, July 5, at New Bridge Medical Center, according to a joint release from Paramus Police and Bergen County Sheriff's Office.

Paramus PD says they got a call from Philly detectives warning them that Giansteban — wanted on a full extradition warrant — might be headed to New Bridge for treatment. The Philadelphia native had allegedly shot a 68-year-old on-duty School Safety Officer during a suspected road rage attack just before 2 a.m. Sunday, June 29, on North Columbus Boulevard.

After the shooting, Giansteban allegedly fled in a white Kia Sportage — missing a front license plate, with a sticker in the windshield — and fired at three Philadelphia Police officers trying to stop him, officials said.

Sergeant Anthony Mordaga, Officer Vinny LaBarbiera, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Officer Patrick Doyle coordinated with hospital security, found Giansteban, and took him into custody without incident, Paramus PD said.

He was booked at Bergen County Jail, where he's awaiting extradition back to Philadelphia.

The injured officer was rushed to Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition but stabilized, officials said. Four 9mm shell casings were recovered from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

