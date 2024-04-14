Man Who Punched Police Officers Breaking Up Brawl In Newark Captured 2 Days Later: Cops

Khalil Cuttino, of Phillipsburg, had been wanted for aggravated assault on police officers in connection with the Friday, April 12 incident, and was taken into custody on Sunday, April 14, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.

Officers responded to the 300 block of Clinton Avenue for a man with a handgun around 5:10 p.m. Friday, where a large crowd had gathered, Frage said.

A male in the crowd, later identified as Cuttino, struck two officers with closed fists, injuring them both, before fleeing the scene, police said.

The two injured officers were taken to University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries and were in stable condition as of press time.

Detectives identified Cuttino as a suspect and obtained a warrant for his arrest. He was charged with two counts of aggravated assault on police officers and obstruction of the administration of the law.

Authorities did not say where Cuttino was arrested.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.