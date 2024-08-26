Man Wanted By US Marshals Captured During Traffic Stop In Morris County: Police

Marcus Olivera-Leon, of Elizabeth, was stopped in an unregistered vehicle for having a brake light out on Augusta Street and Legion Place in Denville around 9:40 p.m. on Aug. 23, local police said.

Olivera-Leon, had active warrants for his arrest, and had been wanted by the United States Marshals, according to police. Police said only that he was wanted for violating probation.

Olivera-Leon was arrested and transported back to police headquarters. He was committed to the county jail in default of the warrants and issued motor vehicle summonses for having an unregistered vehicle, being unlicensed, and having a non-functioning brake light which he will answer to in Denville Municipal Court at a later date.

