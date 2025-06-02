Man Tries Sex Act With Dog Through Fence In PA Neighborhood: Police

Officers with the Lancaster City Bureau of Police were called to the 1st block of Wise Avenue around 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, for a reported sex offense in progress. The caller told dispatchers that a white man with brown hair and a black jacket was sticking his genitalia through the fence and attempting to engage in lewd behavior with a dog.

The same man may have previously had contact with the dog, the police noted, though it’s still unclear how far those interactions went.

The suspect is believed to frequent the Turkey Hill on Manor Street, and police are asking for help identifying him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the station at 717-735-3300.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.