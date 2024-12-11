Fog/Mist 59°

Man Took Shirt Off, Pinned Flight Attendant Against Exit Door On Newark Bound Flight: Feds

A 38-year-old Washington, DC man was arrested and charged with threatening flight attendants on a flight to Newark Liberty International Airport last summer, authorities said.

 Photo Credit: United Airlines
On Wednesday, June 12, shortly before the United Airlines plane landed from Houston, Kedus Damtew removed his shirt; pushed his bare chest into a flight attendant, pinning the flight attendant against the aircraft exit door; shouted epithets and threats of physical violence; and punched an aircraft oven, US Attorney Philip Sellinger said.

Damtew then followed the same flight attendant to the rear of the aircraft, where he continued to shout threats and epithets and threw a cup of water, Sellinger said. Another flight attendant requested assistance over the airplane’s public address system, prompting several passengers to assist in securing Damtew in flex cuffs in the last row of the plane until the flight landed at Newark, Sellinger said.

He faces charges in intimidating a flight crew which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, Sellinger said.

