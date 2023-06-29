Man Suing American Dream Says He Broke His Leg Riding Waterslide

Xavier Velez filed a lawsuit in Superior Court of New Jersey in Bergen County on Wednesday, June 21. Also named in the suit were Triple Five, which owns the mall, and the operators and manufacturers of the waterslide.

While riding the Zanier Zig Zag Slide, Velez said the receptacle pool was inadequately filled causing him to hit the bottom of the slide so severely that he broke his leg, requiring surgery and permanent injuries, according to the lawsuit .

Velez said American Dream was negligent in making sure the water park was operating safely, according to the lawsuit.

Velez is seeking unspecified damages in the suit. Jessica Griffin, a spokeswoman for American Dream, declined comment.

