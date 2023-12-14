Fair 41°

Man Struck, Killed By Train Was First Of Two NJ Transit Fatalities Wednesday Night

A man was fatally struck by a train in South Orange on Wednesday, Dec. 13, in one of two fatal transit strikes that evening, NJ Transit said.

<p>South Orange train station</p>

 Photo Credit: Jim Henderson/Wikimedia Commons
Sam Barron

At 7:37 p.m., a train not in passenger service, fatally injured the pedestrian west of the South Orange station, NJ Transit said. The train was being moved eastbound on the Morris and Essex Line and no customers were on board and no crew were injured, NJ Transit said.

Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch rail service was temporarily suspended in both directions between Newark Broad Street and Millburn but later resumed, NJ Transit said. New Jersey Transit Police are investigating, NJ Transit said. The victim has not been identified. 

Three hours later, a pedestrian was fatally struck by Raritan Valley Line train at Union Station.

