Man Struck, Killed By NJ Transit Train In Hackensack: Officials

The incident occurred around 11:36 a.m. near the Clinton Place crossing in Hackensack, NJ Transit said.

Train #1624, which left Spring Valley at 10:55 a.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Hoboken at 12:05 p.m., struck and killed a man, rail officials said.

There were no reported injuries to the 78 passengers or crew on board, officials said.

Rail service on the Pascack Valley Line was immediately suspended in both directions. NJ Transit said substitute bus service was being provided, and customers were encouraged to check njtransit.com/abc for alternate travel plans.

Earlier alerts from NJ Transit described the incident as a “trespasser strike near Anderson Street,” affecting Train #1611 and other midday schedules. New Jersey Transit police are leading the investigation.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.