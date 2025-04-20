Man Struck, Killed By Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Train On Easter Sunday: NJ Transit

At approximately 6:40 a.m. on April 20, a light rail vehicle operating on the Bayonne branch hit and fatally injured an adult male trespasser near the Richard Street station, according to NJ TRANSIT spokesperson John Chartier.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 44 customers or the operator on board the light rail vehicle, Chartier said.

As of 9 a.m., service between Richard Street and Liberty State Park remains suspended. NJ Transit is providing substitute bus service during the disruption.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is leading the investigation.

