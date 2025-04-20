Fair 64°

Man Struck, Killed By Hudson-Bergen Light Rail Train On Easter Sunday: NJ Transit

A man was killed after being struck by a Hudson-Bergen Light Rail train early Easter Sunday in Jersey City, NJ Transit officials said.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
At approximately 6:40 a.m. on April 20, a light rail vehicle operating on the Bayonne branch hit and fatally injured an adult male trespasser near the Richard Street station, according to NJ TRANSIT spokesperson John Chartier.

No injuries were reported to the approximately 44 customers or the operator on board the light rail vehicle, Chartier said.

As of 9 a.m., service between Richard Street and Liberty State Park remains suspended. NJ Transit is providing substitute bus service during the disruption.

The New Jersey Transit Police Department is leading the investigation.

