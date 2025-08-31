Man Strips Down, Tries Swimming Home From Swanky Westchester Shore Club, Gets Stuck: Cops

City of Rye Police were called to the Shenrock Shore Club at 475 Stuyvesant Ave., in Rye, around 11 p.m. after witnesses reported the man — identified as Kenneth Niejadlik — had stripped off his clothes and announced he was going to swim to his house on Hix Avenue, according to a department press release.

When officers arrived, witnesses said Niejadlik had not been seen for about 15 minutes. Marine units from Mamaroneck and Westchester County joined the search, police said.

Rye Police Drone Operator Officer Dan Dabrowski launched the department’s infrared-equipped drone from the club docks and spotted Niejadlik near the Marshlands Conservancy shoreline. “PO Dabrowski was able to locate the missing swimmer close to the shore line... and lead the Marine Unit assets to him,” the department said.

Niejadlik reached shore but became stuck in muck while trying to evade police, according to the release. Marine units pulled him aboard and transported him to the American Yacht Club docks, where EMS was waiting. He was taken to Greenwich Hospital with minor injuries.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Niejadlik was a member of the shore club or a guest attending an event.

The department noted its drone program is a “fairly new addition,” with two drones purchased in the last five years and six trained operators. Under its new Drone as a First Responder initiative, a drone can launch from the roof of police headquarters to arrive before emergency crews, providing a “bird’s eye view” of a scene.

Police thanked the Mamaroneck and Westchester County marine units for their assistance in the rescue.

