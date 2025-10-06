Man Steals Slice Of Pizza From Party At Fort Lee Restaurant, Kicks Officers: Cops

The incident happened around 1:12 p.m. Monday, Sept. 29 at Baggio’s Restaurant Pizzeria on Main Street, where Leonel Carranza took a slice of pizza from an open tray during a private party and refused to leave when asked by staff, according to Fort Lee Deputy Police Chief Edward Young.

When Carranza was asked for his information, he became irate, cursed at law enforcement officers and began acting in a tumultuous manner, Young said. He was requested to step back multiple times, to which he did not comply, police said. He was combative and refused to provide his information, according to Young.

Police said Carranza kicked a restaurant table and spit, striking one officer in the eyes. While being escorted to a patrol car, he allegedly kicked another officer.

Carranza was taken into custody and transported to the Bergen County Jail, police said. He is being held pending future court hearings.

He was charged with aggravated assault of a police officer, throwing bodily fluids at a police officer, resisting arrest by physical force, hindering apprehension, and disorderly conduct.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.