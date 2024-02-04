Update: Man, 31, Stabbed To Death Outside Garfield Bar

The 31-year-old victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center after being stabbed in the torso outside JoJo's Bar & Grill on Monroe Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Feb. 4, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a release.

He died in the emergency room with multiple stab wounds, law enforcement sources told Daily Voice.

Musella didn't say whether anyone had been arrested or identified. He also didn't identify the victim.

Detectives from his office and Garfield police are investigating is all the prosecutor said.

