Man Stabbed Both Parents Dead In Blood-Stained Barnegat Home: Cops

Police responding to a Lincoln Avenue home around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 2, noticed blood on the door of the home and a man, later identified as Michael Mulgrew, walking away, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

Moments later, a grisly discovery was made: Mulgrew's mom, Cheryl Mulgrew, 69, and dad, Eugene Mulgrew, 71, had been stabbed to death inside of the home, Billhimer said alongside Barnegat Township Police Chief Keith A. Germain.

Officers found blood around the home before locating Mr. and. Mrs. Mulgrews' bodies in a bedroom, with stab wounds to their upper torsos, police said. A knife was found near the bedroom.

Michael Mulgrew was seen walking away from home near West Bay Boulevard and Gunning River Road. He was later taken into custody without incident, simultaneously prompting a lockdown of area schools.

An investigation found Mulgrew was resonsible for his parents' deaths, and he was charged with two counts of Murder, Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Mulgrew was lodged in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

