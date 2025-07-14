Man Snags Car Keys Off Bergen County Bar, Torches Stolen Ride: Prosecutor

Troy R. Taylor was arrested on Friday, July 11, after police say he sparked a car fire in the early morning hours on Monroe Street, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said in a release Monday.

At around 1:17 a.m., Garfield Police responded to a report of a stolen 2019 Honda Civic in the area. The owner told police they had placed their car keys on the bar inside a nearby tavern when they went missing, Musella said.

While speaking to the vehicle owner, officers saw flames coming from the 100 block of Monroe Street. The stolen Honda Civic was on fire, according to Musella. Garfield firefighters responded to extinguish the blaze.

Detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad, along with the Bergen County Arson Task Force and Garfield Police, launched a joint investigation. They determined that Taylor had taken the keys, stolen the car, and intentionally set it ablaze before walking away, Musella said.

Taylor was charged with:

Second-degree aggravated arson

Third-degree arson

Third-degree theft by unlawful taking (motor vehicle)

Third-degree criminal mischief

Fourth-degree failure to control or report a fire

He was taken to the Bergen County Jail pending his first court appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Musella noted that all charges are accusations and Taylor is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. He also thanked the Garfield Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Wyckoff Police Department, for their help in the investigation.

