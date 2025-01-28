Man Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen Repeatedly For 3 Years In Bergen County: Prosecutor

Rolando F. Pincay-Sailema assaulted the child, who was not yet 13 years old, over the course of three years, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Pincay-Sailema was arrested in Rutherford on Monday, Jan. 27 and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.