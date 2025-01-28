Fair 38°

Man Sexually Assaulted Pre-Teen Repeatedly For 3 Years In Bergen County: Prosecutor

A 43-year-old Rutherford man is accused of sexually assaulting a child repeatedly for years, authorities said.

ROLANDO F. PINCAY-SAILEMA 

Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office
Cecilia Levine
Rolando F. Pincay-Sailema assaulted the child, who was not yet 13 years old, over the course of three years, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Pincay-Sailema was arrested in Rutherford on Monday, Jan. 27 and charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, and second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

