Man Pulled Into MRI Machine Dies From Injuries After Freak NY Accident

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 16, at Nassau Open MRI on Old Country Road, as Daily Voice reported. The man entered the MRI room while a scan was already in progress—an area he was not authorized to be in.

Because he was wearing a large metallic chain around his neck, the machine’s powerful magnetic force drew him in, causing what authorities described as a “medical episode.”

Emergency personnel responded to the facility after a 911 caller reported a victim in cardiac arrest, according to preliminary radio traffic. They transported the man to the hospital in critical condition.

In an update Friday, July 18, Nassau County Police said the man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, July 17. His identity has not been made public.

MRI machines generate strong magnetic fields capable of attracting metallic objects with dangerous force, which is why strict screening procedures are typically in place.

Additional details about the victim's life were not immediately available. Loved ones are invited to share a statement, funeral details, and/or photos by emailing mmashburn@dailyvoice.com.

