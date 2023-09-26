Man Pinned Beneath Huge Rock In Northeast Bergen Brook Rescued By Firefighters

The 49-year-old victim was walking along the Cresskill Brook behind Academy Lane just south of the Alpine Country Club when a 200-pound rock gave way Saturday afternoon, Sept. 23, Demarest Police Chief Anthony Dimitriadis said.

The boulder pinned the man, whose head and chest were above the water, the chief said.

Joining Demarest firefighters were their colleagues from Haworth and Closter, as well as Hackensack members of the Urban Area Security Initiative (UASI) and both Demarest and Alpine police, Dimitriadis said.

The man was hospitalized with only minor injuries, he said.

