Man On Horse Helps NJ Cops Catch Hit, Run Driver: Police

That morning, officers were called to Middleton Street after a woman heard a loud crash and saw a vehicle speeding off after hitting her parked car, Riverside police said.

That’s when PJ and his horse, Shiny, showed up, police said.

PJ told the woman he had witnessed a gray Honda Accord crash into her vehicle and drive off, police said. PJ and Shiny rode after the vehicle and got close enough to obtain a partial license plate number, which he passed on to police.

Like any good hero in a Western movie, PJ told police he had simply ridden into town to show off his horse before he realized the townsfolk needed his help.

Using PJ and Shiny’s information, police were able to identify the suspect and arrested 22-year-old Italo Lalvay Guaillasaca. Guaillasaca was charged with careless driving, driving without a license, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident, police said.

“We’d… like to thank PJ and his sidekick "Shiny" for their efforts to get us the information that ultimately solved the case,” police said.

