Man On FBI's 'Most Wanted' List Captured In California 15 Years After NJ Robbery Tie-Up: Feds

Kofi Edwards, 51, was arrested without incident in Sacramento, CA following a tip from the public, the FBI's Newark Central Jersey Safe Streets Task Force announced.

FBI Newark had offered up to $10,000 leading to Edward’s arrest and will pay out the reward.

On March 17, 2009, Edwards and several others allegedly went into a Woodbridge restaurant, using a weapon to rob the business and tie up three people.

Edwards was charged with Hobbs Act armed robbery and use of a firearm on Aug. 6, 2012, in the District of New Jersey, and a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

FBI Newark Central Jersey Safe Streets Task Force focuses on violent crime and gang violence, and is made up of agents and task force officers from the New Brunswick Police Department, Middlesex County Prosecutors Office, Raritan Township Police Department, Woodbridge Police Department, Hackettstown Police Department, Clinton Township Police Department, and Hunterdon County Prosecutors Office.

Anyone with information about wanted fugitives, or unsolved crimes, is asked to contact the FBI Newark at 973-792-3000, submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call 1-800-CALL-FBI.

