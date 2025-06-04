Fertility Clinic Bombing Probe Leads To Arrest At JFK Airport

The suspect is tied to the Saturday, May 17 car bombing outside the American Reproductive Centers fertility clinic in Palm Springs, according to NBC New York.

The blast, described by authorities as an “intentional act of terror,” left a 250-yard debris field and was reportedly driven by anti-natalist ideology. The primary suspect in the bombing died at the scene.

Federal agents and Port Authority police took the man into custody on a California warrant.

He is expected to appear in Brooklyn federal court later on Wednesday, June 4.

Investigators are probing whether he helped supply materials for the bomb, NBC New York reports.

Three sources told the outlet the man is from Washington state.

Authorities say the device used in the blast was more powerful than the 2018 Aliso Viejo spa bombing, one of the worst in recent state history.

