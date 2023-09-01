Man Masturbates In Front Of Woman At Englewood CVS, Flees On Electric Scooter

The woman apparently had turned down an aisle when the man exposed himself at the CVS on West Palisades Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1, Englewood Police Lt. Fred Pulice said.

He then ran out a back door to the parking lot during the commotion, got onto an e-bike and fled, the lieutenant said.

The man was described as in his 20s, with an average height and build and a beard, he said.

ANYONE who saw or knows the man is asked to contact Englewood police: (201) 568-2711.

