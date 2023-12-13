Man Killed On Garden State Parkway Remembered As 'Kind-Hearted Gentle Person'

"Felipe was always found smiling and would do his best to always go out of his way to help others;" Samina Sanders, who organized a fundraiser for Valencia-Castano's family, said. "He was a kind-hearted gentle person and embodied a true team spirit. He will be missed and remembered very fondly."

The fundraiser raised $11,404 before it stopped acting donations. Valencia-Castano leaves behind a sister, according to the fundraiser.

Valencia-Castano was behind the wheel of a Dodge minivan that was parked across the right lane and shoulder when it was struck at 3:47 a.m. just south of Exit 154 on New Jersey State Police Trooper Troy McNair said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, McNair said.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation. Click here to donate.

