Man Killed In Jersey City Police Shootout ID'd: AG

On Friday, Sept. 5, Steven Sanchez exchanged gunfire with Jersey City Police Sgt. Ricardo Reyes on John F. Kennedy Boulevard near the intersection of Clinton Avenue, New Jersey attorney General Matthew Platkin said.

Sanchez was transferred to Jersey City Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead later that evening, Platkin said. Reyes sustained a non-life-threatening injury, Platkin said.

A compressed air pistol was recovered at the scene, Platkin said.

The investigation is ongoing, Platkin said.

A 2019 law, N.J.S.A. 52:17B-107(a)(2), requires the Attorney General’s Office to conduct investigations of a person’s death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody. It requires that all such investigations be presented to a grand jury to determine if the evidence supports the return of an indictment against the officer or officers involved.

