Man Killed By NJ Transit Train In River Edge: Officials

Pascack Valley Line Train 1621, which departed Hoboken at 3:02 p.m. and was scheduled to arrive in Spring Valley, N.Y. at 4:10 p.m., struck and and killed a man just west of New Bridge Landing Station just after 3:30 p.m., an NJ Transit spokesperson said.

No other injuries were reported to the approximately 110 customers and crew on board. Train service in the area is suspended in both directions. New Jersey Transit Police are on scene and leading the investigation.

The incident led to the cancellation of PVL train #1621 and suspended service on the line as police remained on site.

NJ Transit posted on X that “Pascack Valley Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to a trespasser fatality near New Bridge Landing. Riders were directed to visit njtransit.com/abc for alternate service options.

No further details about the victim were immediately released.

