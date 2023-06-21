Fair 68°

Man Injured, Jailed In Baseball Bat Attack On Garfield Sanitation Worker: PD

A 49-year-old Garfield man who's had an ongoing beef with a city sanitation worker attacked him with a baseball bat while he was on a break -- and paid for it, authorities said.

Derrick L. Young
Derrick L. Young Photo Credit: BACKGROUND: Nancy Guenther Chapman / INSET: BCJ
Jerry DeMarco
Derrick L. Young of Grand Street had gotten into an argument with the victim on Somerset Street on Tuesday, June 20, Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.

Young walked away, then drove up a short time later and emerged from a vehicle in the area of Passaic Street and Palisade Avenue carrying the bat, the captain said.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault, Pozo said.

He got some licks in before then, though.

Young first was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with facial injuries before being sent to the Bergen County Jail, the captain said. He's charged with aggravated assault and two weapons counts.

