Man Injured, Jailed In Baseball Bat Attack On Garfield Sanitation Worker: PD

Derrick L. Young of Grand Street had gotten into an argument with the victim on Somerset Street on Tuesday, June 20, Capt. Mario X. Pozo said.

Young walked away, then drove up a short time later and emerged from a vehicle in the area of Passaic Street and Palisade Avenue carrying the bat, the captain said.

The 38-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center for treatment of injuries sustained in the assault, Pozo said.

He got some licks in before then, though.

Young first was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with facial injuries before being sent to the Bergen County Jail, the captain said. He's charged with aggravated assault and two weapons counts.

