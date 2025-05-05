Man Hurling Rocks At Benz, Jitney Bus On Route 4 Arrested, Police Say

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on Monday, May 5, near the Spring Valley Road overpass, according to Paramus Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti.

A 67-year-old man told police a rock came through the sunroof of his 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLC, causing serious damage. About 15 minutes later, a 61-year-old Jitney bus driver reported that a man threw a rock at her vehicle near the Hyundai dealership, breaking a side window.

Paramus officers responded quickly, and Officer Clario Sampson located the suspect in the parking lot of 24 Hour Fitness, the chief said. The man, identified as 44-year-old Allan Simpson of Hackensack, was positively identified by witnesses and arrested.

Guidetti said the first rock was thrown from the overpass and the second from the side of the road.

Simpson was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, interference with transportation, and endangering another person. He was processed and released on his own recognizance with a pending court date

“The Paramus Police Department would like to thank all the witnesses for their assistance in the swift apprehension of the suspect,” Chief Guidetti said.

