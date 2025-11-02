Man Forced Children Into Kennels, Made Them Eat From Dog Bowls During 3 Decades Of Abuse: AG

**WARNING THIS CASE IS DISTURBING**

Andrew William Allamon Sr., 55, of Newport, was convicted by a Perry County jury after a four-day trial of rape, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, indecent assault of a child, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General.

Investigators said Allamon used his relationships with the victims to commit “evil, disgusting acts” that spanned decades. When the children resisted, he would beat them, lock them in dog kennels, or force them to eat out of dog bowls, prosecutors said. He also used a pocket knife during sexual acts as a means of intimidation and control.

“For years, the defendant used his relationships with the victims to carry out evil, disgusting acts,” Attorney General Sunday said. “The type of cruel behavior has no place in our society and I’m thankful his victims could come forward and seek justice.”

A Pattern Of Abuse

The Pennsylvania State Police Newport station began investigating Allamon in July 2023 after receiving ChildLine referrals. Charges were formally filed on Sept. 26, 2023, outlining years of sexual violence dating back to 1990.

Victim #1: The first known victim was 14 when Allamon, then 20, met her at a Dauphin County bus stop in 1990. She told police he lied about having her mother’s permission to date her and became violent when she refused sex. He fathered her child when she was 15, according to court documents.

Victim #2: Another victim said Allamon began abusing her when she was a small child, offering candy in exchange for sexual contact before raping her at 9 years old. She told investigators he beat her until she complied, leaving lasting scars.

Victim #3: A third victim told police Allamon assaulted her while they lived together when she was 9. Later, while staying in a homeless shelter, he attacked her again, breaking her braces — an injury confirmed by medical records.

Victim #4: That same victim told investigators Allamon’s girlfriend’s young daughter was also targeted. The child said he raped her as early as age 5 under threats of violence.

Allamon was arrested by Pennsylvania State Police in Newport and denied bail due to the severity of his charges. He was already serving a four-to-eight-year prison sentence for sexually abusing a fifth child when this trial began, the Attorney General’s Office said.

**WARNING THE ABOVE IS DISTURBING**

His sentencing for the new convictions is scheduled for Jan. 29, 2026.

Survivors Speak

Following the verdict, Jasmine R. Cook-Gadley, who identified herself as connected to the survivors, made a Facebook post celebrating their courage and the long-awaited justice:

“Over the past year, six young individuals have finally obtained justice,” Cook-Gadley said. “After enduring years of unacknowledged trauma, assaults resulting in child births and emotional distress, as well as long-lasting physical scars, their voices have been heard. Andrew Allamon Sr. faces life imprisonment, barring potential transfers. Some survivors have had to wait decades to be believed and undergo extensive therapy to heal from the trauma inflicted, which has had a lasting impact on their mental health. Nevertheless, we can now live without fear of his release. I am extremely proud of everyone involved in this case.”

