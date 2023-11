The Morris & Essex Line train struck the man just west of the Madison station around 3:30 p.m., an NJ Transit official said. None of the 60 passengers on the train were hurt.

The train had left Penn Station and was scheduled to arrive in Dover at 4:05 p.m. Rail service was experiencing an hour delay in both directions at 5:50 p.m., NJ Transit officials said.

