Man Fatally Shot By Jersey City Police: Authorities

At 2:28 p.m., police responded to a home on Randolph Avenue near Bramhall Avenue after being requested to the scene by EMS, the State Attorney General's Office said.

One officer fired his weapon, striking the man, who has not been identified by authorities. The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:47 p.m.

Mayor Steven Fulop and Public Safety Director James Shea will be holding a press conference to discuss the shooting on Monday, August 28.

All police involved shootings are investigated by the state Attorney General's Office.

