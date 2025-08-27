Man Faces New Charges In 8-Year Sexual Assault Investigation: Bergen Prosecutor

Detectives allege that Diego A. Zhinin, 37, sexually assaulted the victim on multiple occasions between November 2016 and July 2025 in Hackensack, Maywood, and Teaneck.

The case began on Friday, Aug. 1, when the New Jersey Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit about the alleged abuse of a juvenile under the age of 16, Musella said.

An investigation with Teaneck Police revealed Zhinin had allegedly assaulted the victim in Teaneck between November 2020 and July 2025. He was arrested on charges of sexual assault, aggravated criminal sexual contact, and endangering the welfare of a child. He was released pending court action after his first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

The ongoing investigation led to more charges on Wednesday, Aug. 20. Zhinin surrendered to police in Maywood on Friday, Aug. 22, and was charged with four counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and one count of first-degree criminal attempt to commit sexual assault.

He remains in the Bergen County Jail pending a detention hearing in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack.

