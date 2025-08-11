Man Electrocuted At Hoboken PATH Trying To Retrieve Cell Phone: Papd

At 1:55 a.m., officers found a 25-year-old man on the tracks, unconscious after trying to retrieve his dropped cell phone, Port Authority police said. He was injured after coming in contact with the third rail, police said.

Power to the third rail was shut and the victim was removed, stabilized and taken to a nearby hospital, where he was reported to be in serious but stable condition, police said.

Normal operations at the station resumed at 4 a.m., police said. The incident remains under investigation, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.