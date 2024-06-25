55-Year-Old Dad Drowns In NJ Reservoir: 'Giving Heart, Crazy Antics'

Frank Guadagnini, of Point Pleasant Borough, was pulled by divers from the water in the Whitesbog section of Pemberton Township, according to Caryn Shinske, a spokeswoman with the state Department of Environmental Protection.

Firefighters, EMS units, and dive teams responded to the water used for local cranberry operations within the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest around 7:35 p.m., Saturday, June 22, where Guadagnini's body was recovered by Manchester divers, Shinske said. The reservoir feeds the cranberry operations at Whitesbog, Shinske said.

Attempts at lifesaving measures on site were unsuccessful and Guadagnini was pronounced dead.

Guadagnini's recovery was the second of the day for Manchester divers, who that morning recovered the body of a 33-year-old trespasser who drowned after suffering a muscle cramp at Crystal Lake.

Guadagnini was remembered by his daughter, Gianna, who asked loved ones to share memories in announcing his death on Monday, June 24.

"With a heavy heart I have to announce that Saturday June 22 my Dad Frank Guadagnini passed away," she wrote. "To those who knew Frank experienced his kind giving heart, and his crazy antics to make people laugh."

Visitation is scheduled for Friday, June 28 at the Hassler Funeral Home.

The State Park Service reminds park visitors that swimming in New Jersey’s state parks and forests is only permitted in designated lifeguarded swimming areas. A full list of State Park Service swim areas, along with hours of operation, is available by clicking here.

