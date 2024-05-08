Drizzle Fog/Mist 45°

SHARE

Man Dies Two Days After Paterson Shooting: Authorities

A 62-year-old Paterson man died on Tuesday May 7, two days he was shot, police said.

Paterson Police Department

Paterson Police Department

Photo Credit: Paterson Police Department
Sam Barron

At 10:22 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, Paterson police responded to Broadway and East 24th Street and found Daryle Robinson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. 

He was transported to St. Joseph's University Medical Center where he died, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Department Officer-In- Charge Isa Abbassi said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, authorities said. Anyone with information is asked to contact  the Paterson Police Shooting Investigation Unit at 973-321-1342.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE