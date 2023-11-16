Man Dies In 'Tragic Incident' On Grounds Of NJ High School: Officials

Police responding to Highland Park High School around 6:25 a.m. found an unresponsive male, local police said. He was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, where he was pronounce dead.

"The patient was not affiliated with Highland Park Schools nor was the patient ever inside of a school building," local police said.

Highland Park Schools Superintendent Kristina Nicosia said that a community member died before the school day started on Wednesday, Nov. 15.

She did not say what school it happened at or what happened.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies go out to the individual’s family and friends during this difficult time," Nicosia wrote in a letter to the community co-signed by Highland Park Police Captain Jose Curbelo.

"Remember that you are not alone, and support is available. Let us lean on each other during these challenging times," they wrote.

They included a number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255). This hotline is free,

