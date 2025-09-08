Man Dies In Bergen County Mobile Home Fire: Prosecutor

At approximately 4:45 p.m., the Moonachie Police Department and Moonachie Fire Department responded to West 6th Street in Moonachie for a reported fire, Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Deputy Chief of Detectives Jeff Angermeyer said.

During fire suppression efforts, first responders located a male victim inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained in the fire, Angermeyer said.

The Moonachie Police Department notified the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Arson Squad, which responded along with the Arson Task Force.

A joint investigation is underway by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit, under the direction of Chief Matthew Finck, and the Moonachie Police Department, under the direction of Chief Richard Behrens.

No other information is available while the investigation is ongoing, authorities said.

