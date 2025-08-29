Man Dies After Jumping From Fire Island Lighthouse

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. Friday, Aug. 29, at Robert Moses Field 5. A 911 caller reported seeing a man jump from the observation deck of the historic lighthouse, Suffolk County Police said.

Marine Bureau officers responded to the scene, but the man was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released as of press time.

The Suffolk County Homicide Squad is investigating the case in conjunction with the National Park Service. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392.

About the Fire Island Lighthouse

A Suffolk County landmark known for its sweeping views of the Atlantic and Great South Bay, the Fire Island Lighthouse stands at 168 feet tall. Built in 1858, it was once the first sight of land for transatlantic travelers arriving in New York Harbor.

The lighthouse now serves as a popular destination for hikers, history buffs, and day-trippers visiting Robert Moses State Park.

