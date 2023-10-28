Fair 78°

Man Dead, Teen Critical In Passaic Shooting

UPDATE: A 25-year-old man died and a 17-year-old boy was hospitalized in critical condition after they were shot in Passaic, authorities said.

<p>Little was known apart from the ages and genders of the victims and what Passaic neighborhood they were shot in.</p>

The older victim was pronounced dead at the scene of the 3:16 a.m. shooting on Harrison Street – around the corner from Holy Trinity Catholic Church – on Saturday, Oct. 28, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a brief announcement.

The younger victim was taken to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center, they said.

Neither was identified.

Valdes and Guzman also didn’t say whether any suspects had been arrested or identified, nor what may have motivated the shooting.

