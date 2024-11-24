Overcast 51°

Man Critically Injured In Lodi Apartment Fire: Officials

A man is in critical condition after suffering extensive burns in a fire at a Lodi apartment complex, authorities announced on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024.

 Photo Credit: LODI PD
Jillian Pikora
Lodi police responded to a 911 call about a medical emergency on Union Street at approximately 7:59 a.m., according to the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office. Officers found the victim with severe burns upon arrival. He was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center, where he remains in critical condition, authorities said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Lodi Police Department are investigating the incident under the leadership of Chief Matthew Finck and Chief Donald Scorzetti, respectively.

Preliminary findings suggest the fire did not extend to nearby apartments or structures, and no additional injuries have been reported, officials said.

The investigation remains ongoing, and no further details are available at this time.

