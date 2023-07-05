July 4th Stabbing Leaves Man Critical In Quiet Morris County Town: Police

Brian Kozub, 39, of Chatham Township, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault and various weapons offenses after stabbing the man in the neck with a pocket knife at a residence on Buxton Road around 10:50 p.m. while celebrating July 4th, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said.

The man was taken to Morristown Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition.

Kozub was being held at the Morris County Correctional Facility pending a detention hearing.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.