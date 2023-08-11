Killer Who Waited On Victim's NJ Porch To Shoot Him Convicted: Prosecutor

James Height was found guilty of aggravated manslaughter in the first degree on Wednesday, August 9 following a two-week trial in Essex County Superior Court, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said. Height was also convicted on several weapons charges, Stephens said.

Height shot Wilson with a .32 revolver inside Wilson's Orange home, Stephens said. Height died a week later, Stephens said.

Video footage shows Height walking onto Wilson's property and waiting on his porch for him to return home, Stephens said. When Wilson arrives, Height pointed a gun to his head. A struggle ensued and Height shot Wilson in the stomach and then chased him into the street, shooting him again, grazing his neck, Stephens said. Height was apprehended in North Carolina shortly after, Stephens said.

Height is scheduled to be sentenced in October. He faces life in prison, Stephens said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.