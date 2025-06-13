Man Charged With Child Abuse In Bergen County: Prosecutor

Woodcliff Lake's Jose Pinzon Lopez was taken into custody on Thursday, June 12, following a joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit and the Woodcliff Lake Police Department, Musella said.

The criminal complaint says Pinzon Lopez, whose legal duty it was to care for the child, left the child with bruises on the upper arm after imposing "excessive corporal punishment."

According to the prosecutor, the Division of Child Protection and Permanency contacted investigators about an alleged incident that occurred on or about Wednesday, June 11 in Woodcliff Lake.

An investigation revealed that Pinzon Lopez had "physically abused a juvenile," the release says. Daily Voice has requested police paperwork.

He was charged with:

Second-degree endangering the welfare of a child (N.J.S.A. 2C:24-4A(2))

Fourth-degree abuse and neglect (N.J.S.A. 9:6-1/9:6-3)

Pinzon Lopez was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Bergen County Superior Court in Hackensack, authorities said.

