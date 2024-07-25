Partly Cloudy 85°

SHARE

Man Charged After Assaulting Two Men, Causing Heavy Bleeding: Bogota PD

A 22-year-old Teaneck man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after assaulting two men in Bogota on the morning of Wednesday, July 24, authorities said.

Bogota Police

Bogota Police

 Photo Credit: Bogota Police Facebook
Sam Barron

At 7:41 a.m., officers responded to a report of two men fighting on the 400 block of River Road, Bogota police said. When they arrived on scene, police found two men bleeding heavily from multiple locations, officers said. Both men were transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Police determined Ahmad Alkandari attacked one of the victims at the 100 block of West Grove Street, authorities said. Alkandari was charged with two counts of attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses, police said.

Police did not specify what weapon Alkandari had or if it was used in the assault. He was transported to Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE