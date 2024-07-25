Man Charged After Assaulting Two Men, Causing Heavy Bleeding: Bogota PD

At 7:41 a.m., officers responded to a report of two men fighting on the 400 block of River Road, Bogota police said. When they arrived on scene, police found two men bleeding heavily from multiple locations, officers said. Both men were transported to a nearby hospital, authorities said.

Police determined Ahmad Alkandari attacked one of the victims at the 100 block of West Grove Street, authorities said. Alkandari was charged with two counts of attempted murder and multiple weapons offenses, police said.

Police did not specify what weapon Alkandari had or if it was used in the assault. He was transported to Bergen County Jail pending a court appearance, police said.

