Man Carjacks Vehicle With Toddler Inside: East Orange PD

At 10:19 p.m., a gray Porsche was stolen by Dwan Littlejohn, East Orange police said. The victim's 15-month-old child was in the vehicle when the car was stolen, police said. The suspect did not know the toddler was in the car, police said.

Detectives spotted the stolen vehicle and apprehended Littlejohn at 26 Shepard Ave. in Newark, police said. The child was recovered from the vehicle unharmed, police said.

Littlejohn is charged with kidnapping, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, eluding, endangering the welfare of a child, and resisting arrest, police said.

