Man Broke Into Houses, Cars Throughout North Jersey, Including Armed Home Invasion: Prosecutor

Alquan Harris broke into homes and vehicles in Bergen, Essex, Morris and Passaic counties, committing an armed home invasion in West Caldwell on Wednesday, April 9, Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II and Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent in Charge Ricky Patel Jr. said.

Harris is charged with several counts of burglary, attempted burglary and motor vehicle thefts, authorities said. Harris was accompanied by another individual, who has not been identified, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.