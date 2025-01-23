Man Attacks Woman With Machete Near Stairwell Of Bergen County Apartment Building: Prosecutor

The incident occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 21, at approximately 10:10 a.m., when Fairview police responded to a reported assault at an apartment building on Day Avenue, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella announced. Officers found a 49-year-old woman suffering from a large gash to her head. She was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center, where she remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Josue G. Corea, a resident of the building, approached the woman near the common stairwell and struck her in the head with a machete, according to the prosecutor. Corea allegedly attempted to strike her several more times before fleeing the scene, Musella said.

A joint investigation by the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit and Fairview Police Department led to Corea’s arrest at 10:45 a.m. on River Road in Edgewater by Cliffside Park police officers.

Corea has been charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, fourth-degree resisting arrest by flight, and fourth-degree possession of a weapon. He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail and awaits his first court appearance in Hackensack.

Musella thanked the Fairview Police Department, the Cliffside Park Police Department, and the Bergen County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. He reminded the public that charges are accusations and that the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.