Man Airlifted In Tree Branch Incident In Sussex County: Njsp

Troopers responded to the scene on Puder Road in Fredon at approximately 8:02 a.m. to assist with the medical emergency, according to New Jersey State Police Sgt. Jeffrey Lebron. The man sustained moderate injuries from the incident, authorities said.

Emergency responders transported the victim by helicopter for medical treatment. The cause of the incident remains under investigation, and no further details have been released.

