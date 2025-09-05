A Few Clouds 78°

Man, 38, Threatens Women With Knife Outside Bergen County Smoke Shop: Cops

A 38-year-old man was arrested on accusations that he threatened two women with a knife outside a Bergen County smoke shop, authorities said.

Nicholas Luna is accused of threatening two women with a knife outside of a Saddle Brook smoke shop, police said.

 Photo Credit: Bergen County Sheriff's Office/Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
On Saturday, Aug. 30, Saddle Brook police responded to multiple 9-1-1 calls for a fight in progress at It’s Lit Smoke Shop at 446 Market Street, according to Saddle Brook Police Chief John A. Zotollo Jr.

An investigation by responding officers led to the arrest of Nicholas R. Luna, of Lodi, who allegedly brandished a knife and threatened the two female victims outside the business, Zotollo said.

Luna was charged with second-degree aggravated assault, third-degree terroristic threats, four counts of third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, and four counts of fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, Zotollo said.

He was remanded to the Bergen County Jail pending his first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

