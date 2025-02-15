Man, 33, Killed By Multiple Vehicles On Parkway — And None Of Them Stopped, Njsp Says

The crash happened just before 6 p.m., when Jose Cerda-Estevez, of Plainfield, got out of a Honda Pilot that was traveling southbound in the express lanes near milepost 112.8, police said.

After exiting the moving SUV, Cerda-Estevez was struck by multiple unidentified vehicles, all of which failed to stop at the scene, according to authorities. He died as a result.

State Police are urging anyone who witnessed the crash—or saw what happened before or after—to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Troop "D" Holmdel Station – Detective Bureau at 732-441-4500 ext. 7417 Anonymous tips are welcome.

