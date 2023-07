Evan Krupp was struck by the Morris & Essex Line train near the Summit station around 1:20 p.m. Monday, July 24, NJ Transit spokesman Kyalo Mulumba said.

The train had left Hackettstown just before noon and was set to arrive in Hoboken at 2 p.m., Mulumba said. No injuries were reported to the 45 passengers.

The crash suspended service for several hours.

